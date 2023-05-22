Meet the Yorkshire cafe owner who is inundated with customer requests for babies arms and legs

Lee Richardson, 36, wanted to design a breakfast sandwich without using bread after a customer asked for something lighter.
“I came up with a breakfast wrap idea which still had all the ingredients but without all the bread”, he explained.
“When a customer ordered it he said it was the size of a baby’s arm.”
Lee, who started working in the cafe trade while at college, took over York’s Big Bite sandwich shop nine years ago, which he now runs with the help of his family.
His mum Sue said that their popular ‘baby’s arm’ wrap evolved into a double wrap the size of a baby’s leg.
Lee added: “Two 12 inch wraps are stuck together, containing three sausages, three bacon rashers, two eggs, two hashbrowns with a choice of beans and cheese.
“When I’m getting 90 orders on a friday all asking for baby’s legs I do sometimes question what I am doing with my life. But honestly it’s brilliant and it keeps us in business.”