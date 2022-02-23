Crufts Hero Awards: Golden retriever who supports Yorkshire teen with cerebral palsy named as finalist

Olivia Cunliffe, 16, from Barnsley has cerebral palsy, and golden retriever Ruby helps her each day with her pain, anxiety and stress, Crufts stated.

With much of Olivia’s treatment being pushed back to Covid, Olivia has been in a lot of pain over recent months, which worsens her involuntary movements.

Crufts noted that Ruby actively helps to calm these movements by laying with Olivia and relaxing her.

Olivia and Ruby

The heroic dog also gets involved in Olivia’s physio, supporting her through a variety of challenges - including shielding for two years during the pandemic.

Olivia loves to feed Ruby biscuits, while Ruby - who has been named the ‘children’s champion’ in the awards - will help her friend in any way she can.

Now, the very special relationship the pair share has been honoured as a finalist in the annual Kennel Club Hero Dog Awards.

The award celebrates the unique relationship people have with their dogs, the important role man’s best friend plays throughout our lives and the support they give us in the face of adversity.

The other finalists are a guide dog who gave an ex-dairy farmer his life and family back; a rescue dog who went on to save his owner’s life; a group of Newfoundlands who provide unique water therapy for suicide prevention and front-line emergency services staff; and a Springer Spaniel fire investigation dog.