“Imagine a day job where you have to turn down a cast of Justin Bieber’s penis?” said star of ITV’s Million Pound Pawn Dan Hatfeld.

But for Mr Hatfield, the third-generation pawnbroker from Yorkshire who has an increasingly colourful job, his next step is to ensure people can make more money with what they’ve got.

Mr Hatfield said we all have an average £2,000 of unwanted goods in our homes.

Dan Hatfield - star of ITV's Million Pound Pawn show

He said: “One thing I am trying to take to the people of the country, particularly Yorkshire, is that we've got to start rummaging through our goods, looking under our beds. People think their items might not be worth anything but they are.

From unwanted technology or gadgets to clothes, Dan is passionate about turning our “rags into riches.”

Here are Dan’s tips for making cash:

Sell unwanted items

“Shop around for your pawnbroker and the best place to sell your items,” said Mr Hatfield, who suggested flogging some items to people you know so you don’t have to pay transaction fees.

As a pawnbroker Dan either buys items, people loan them from him or he facilitates part of a large deal. He has even pawned his own items utilising his own services.

“If you need a trustworthy pawnbroker, you may as well trust yourself.”

He said we are a nation of collectors.

“Over 80 per cent of Brits consider themselves collectors. We collect everything and anything.

“If you box smart you could take your items to market and earn £2,000 without doing much work,” said Mr Hatfield.

Sell your junk

If you’ve got lots of things to sell, he suggested shoving all your junk into the car and heading to a car boot sale or having a garage sale.

As they say, ‘one man's junk is another man's treasure.’

Clothes

“On average as a nation we throw away 350 million tonnes of clothes a year which equates to 128 million pounds of lost revenue which we could have in our pockets. “We’ve got about £900 worth of clothes that we could turn into cash,” added Mr Hatfield.

He recommends using a range of apps such as Vinted, Shpock and Depop to name but a few.Mr Hatfield added that we often give or throw away expensive clothes when we could be making money off them.

He said: “Turn your rags into riches.”

Gadgets or technology