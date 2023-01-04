Yorkshire sweet shop and cafe owner, Megan Hornby, will be joining 17 other candidates on the 17th series of The Apprentice where she will compete for Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

The Apprentice is a business-style reality game show focussing on a group of aspiring business people who must prove their business savvy, creative and logical minds to win £250,000 investment. Lord Sugar will return to the panel along with his advisors Tim Campbell and Karren Brady to judge the candidates and eventually crown the winner.

There are 18 contestants appearing on the show this year, the highest number of candidates since its 13th series in 2013. The show will start on Thursday, January 5 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and each episode will air every week on a Thursday.

Megan Hornby is among three of this year’s Yorkshire contestants appearing on the show. Here is everything we know about her so far.

Megan Hornby. (Pic credit: BBC)

Who is Megan Hornby?

Megan owns a sweet shop and cafe in East Yorkshire and believes she has successfully identified a gap in the market and is running with it.

Her unique selling point is her honesty.

“I think that no matter what situation I am thrown into, I will always give one hundred per cent truth, even if it’s hard to hear. I always believe that honesty is the most important thing in business,” Megan said.

Her biggest weakness is being ‘overly ambitious’.

“I can take too many things on, and sometimes I need to focus on certain aspects,” she said.

“But it’s just because I’m so passionate about what I do - I just want to take everything on and get involved in as much as I can.”

When asked why she deserves Lord Sugar’s investment, Megan said: “I’ve already proven, at such a young age, that I’m innovative and hard-working.

