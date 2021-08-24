Members of newly-formed Kirklees Model Yacht Club show off their boats in Batley's Wilton Park

Members of the Kirklees Model Yacht Club (KMYC) race four classes of yacht suitable for enthusiasts of all ages.
A spokesperson said, “There has been a club operating at the lake since 2008 but with the advent of Covid, together with some other factors, membership drifted away.
“We accomplished a great deal with the old club, including raising over £1,000 for the local Blind School, and decided that we would like to continue these good works whilst also enjoying ourselves.
“We formed the KMYC against this background from some original and new members. Kirklees Council were a great help in encouraging us to create the club and permitting the use of the lake for regular sailing.”
The current membership comprises of all skill levels, from absolute beginners to national competition standard.
Members sail every Wednesday, meeting at noon with racing starting at 12.30pm and continuing to 3pm or later if people wish. Members also sail on Sunday mornings.