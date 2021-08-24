Members of newly-formed Kirklees Model Yacht Club show off their boats in Batley's Wilton Park

Members of the Kirklees Model Yacht Club (KMYC) race four classes of yacht suitable for enthusiasts of all ages.

A spokesperson said, “There has been a club operating at the lake since 2008 but with the advent of Covid, together with some other factors, membership drifted away.

“We accomplished a great deal with the old club, including raising over £1,000 for the local Blind School, and decided that we would like to continue these good works whilst also enjoying ourselves.

Boats on the lake at Wilton Park in Batley

“We formed the KMYC against this background from some original and new members. Kirklees Council were a great help in encouraging us to create the club and permitting the use of the lake for regular sailing.”

The current membership comprises of all skill levels, from absolute beginners to national competition standard.

Members sail every Wednesday, meeting at noon with racing starting at 12.30pm and continuing to 3pm or later if people wish. Members also sail on Sunday mornings.

Members are of all ages

The club has re-formed after the previous incarnation disbanded during Covid

Rhys Rewarth and his grandfather Alan Webster saile a yacht together