Memories of hero firefighter Jeff Naylor who died in line of duty 40 years ago

He was a brave firefighter who died in the line of duty following a house fire 40 years ago this week.

A memorial service held at Lund Park, Keighley, West Yorkshire, to mark the 40th anniversary of West Yorkshire firefighter Jeff Naylor who ran into a burning building and gave his life in a bid to save others. Pictured Laura Johnson, one of the children who had her life saved by hero firefighter Jeff Naylor. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 27th April 2023.

And the family of Keighley hero Jeff Naylor has come together to mark the sad anniversary at a memorial service held to ensure he is not forgotten.

Mr Naylor was just 31 when he died following a house fire in Keighley on April 27 1983 - the last firefighter to die on active service in West Yorkshire.

He and his partner Steve Harrison rushed into the building to save the five children trapped within. Three were able to be saved, but two died.

A memorial service held at Lund Park, Keighley, West Yorkshire, to mark the 40th anniversary of West Yorkshire firefighter Jeff Naylor who ran into a burning building and gave his life in a bid to save others. Pictured Former White Watch firefighters who were on duty at the time of the incident (left to right) Malcom Pullen, Fred Parkinson, Eddie Presland, Paul Hayhurst, Ian Jackson, and Laura Johnson, one of the children whose life was saved by the action of hero firefighter Jeff Naylor. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 27th April 2023.

Mr Naylor was taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, where for two months he was treated on its burns unit.

In a statement given to West Yorkshire Fire Service from his hospital bed, he said: “I picked up the child and suddenly there was a flashover and all went red. I was knocked over and fell downstairs because of the blast.

“I picked the child up again but there was another blast and I lost hold of her. I staggered downstairs and must have gone into the room where the fire was because I felt myself burning.”

The child’s mother described to reporters how Jeff was “the bravest man I have ever seen… The fire engine didn’t even have time to stop before he was in through the door. He just went straight in regardless of the flames lashing out of the front room.”

The Keighley community rallied round Mr Naylor, sending hundreds of get well cards and messages.

But on July 10, Mr Naylor succumbed to his injuries, leaving his daughter Jayne and son Mark.

Jayne now has three children of her own, Billy, Jorja and Jack.

She said: ““There have been so many times over the last four decades when we wished he was there – especially as he’s missed the chance to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren

“I don’t remember much from the time he died, I have a vague memory of a fire chief knocking on our door to tell us the news, as we didn’t have a phone at the time.

“But he was always a devoted dad and made sure he was there for us. There are times over the years when it has been hard – such as the day I got married. Instead, it was my dad’s brother who walked me down the aisle. He would be so proud to see his growing family and how well everyone is doing.

“I think it was the love my dad had for me and my brother that made him prioritise those children that were trapped in the burning house. As most parents know, you have a strong instinct to save a child in distress.

“I can’t believe it’s been 40 years since he died, but it’s a blessing that he was the last person on active service in West Yorkshire to have died.”