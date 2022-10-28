Footage shows the cars and fashions of the town have changed

And now both residents and visitors to Beverley will be able to delight in decades gone by as a film of reminisince hits “the smallest cinema in the East Riding.”

Earlier this year, Beverley Guildhall introduced their new ‘Memory Museum’, and now the film Around The Town will show in the historic building.

The film was first shown at the Beverley on Film exhibition in 2018.

Fiona Jenkinson, curator of the Beverley Guildhall said: “The Beverley on Film exhibition was extremely popular, and we are very pleased to have been able to negotiate repeat showings of some of the films.

"The first of these will be Around the Town, which uses video from events such as the 800th anniversary of Beverley as a Charter Borough in 1929 and the 400th charter anniversary in 1973, as well as general videos of the town in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

"The film is about an hour long, and will be shown continuously while the building is open; admission is always free and there’s no need to book.

"If visitors enjoy being able to see this film again, we hope to be able to show another of the Yorkshire Film Archive films in the future.”

The film shows that while the cars and fashions of the town have changed, some elements remain the same including the market which is still a popular fixture every Saturday.

And the Guildhall itself of course stands proud, as it has done for over 500 years.

A Grade I listed building, it was bought by the Beverley Town Keepers in 1501 and has been in continious civic use ever since.

The ‘Memory Museum’ was set up by Ms Jenkinson earlier this year to cultivate people’s experiences of their life in the town over the decades in looping audio-visual films.

Speaking at the time of opening she said: “We are very excited to be able to set up our new Memory Museum, because it will allow us to show the history of the town in a different way.

