1. A visit to Harewood

This picture, taken by a Yorkshire Post staff photographer shows the Queen (Princess Elizabeth as she then was) on her visit to Harewood House in 1949. Left to right, front row, are The Queen, Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh. Left to right, back row: Miss Gwynedd Lloyd (Lady-in-Waiting to the Princess Royal), Mr. John Colville (Private Secretary to Princess Elizabeth), The Countess of Scarborough, the Earl of Harewood, the Hon. Mrs. Andrew Elphinstone (Lady-in-Waiting to Princess Elizabeth) and the Earl of Scarborough (Lord Lieutenant of the West Riding and York).

Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers