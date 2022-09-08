Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne on February 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.
She was surrounded by her family.
We took a look back through The Yorkshire Archives of Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to Yorkshire over the decades.
1. A visit to Harewood
This picture, taken by a Yorkshire Post staff photographer shows the Queen (Princess Elizabeth as she then was) on her visit to Harewood House in 1949. Left to right, front row, are The Queen, Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh. Left to right, back row: Miss Gwynedd Lloyd (Lady-in-Waiting to the Princess Royal), Mr. John Colville (Private Secretary to Princess Elizabeth), The Countess of Scarborough, the Earl of Harewood, the Hon. Mrs. Andrew Elphinstone (Lady-in-Waiting to Princess Elizabeth) and the Earl of Scarborough (Lord Lieutenant of the West Riding and York).
Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
2. The Queen in Leeds
The then Princess Elizabeth waves to the crowd at Leeds Civic Hall in 1949. The report at the time noted: “She was wearing a floral silk tea dress in an intriguing, if indecipherable print (which, judging by the lady behind her, was all the rage that year).”
Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
3. Visit to Roundhay Park
Princess Elizabeth also visited Roundhay Park where she addressed the crowd at Leeds Children's Day in 1949.
Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
4. Leeds Grand Theatre
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip talk to the cast after a performance of 'Samson' by the Covent Garden Opera Company, at the Grand Theatre, Leeds, circa 1952.
Photo: Derek Berwin