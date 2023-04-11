Mercedes driver dies after crashing into parked cars after passing police car

A man in his 40s died when the car he was driving crashed shortly after passing a police car.

South Yorkshire Police said the man died at the scene of the crash, in Handsworth, Sheffield, despite the best efforts of officers to save him. The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the involvement of the police car.

The force said in a statement: “A man has died following a collision in Handsworth, Sheffield yesterday (Apr 10). At 11.05pm, a black Mercedes was travelling along Retford Road, near to the junction with Furnace Lane. The driver passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. As the police vehicle turned, the Mercedes collided with two parked cars while travelling at speed.

“Despite the best efforts of officers, the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 40s from Sheffield, died at the scene. His family has been informed. A mandatory referral has been made to the force’s Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).”

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “A number of Yorkshire Ambulance Service resources attended a road traffic collision on Retford Road, Sheffield on Monday night.”