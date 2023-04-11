All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Detectives arrest four men over murder of 18-year-old stabbed in city
19 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
44 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Mercedes driver dies after crashing into parked cars after passing police car

A man in his 40s died when the car he was driving crashed shortly after passing a police car.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:27 BST

South Yorkshire Police said the man died at the scene of the crash, in Handsworth, Sheffield, despite the best efforts of officers to save him. The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the involvement of the police car.

The force said in a statement: “A man has died following a collision in Handsworth, Sheffield yesterday (Apr 10). At 11.05pm, a black Mercedes was travelling along Retford Road, near to the junction with Furnace Lane. The driver passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. As the police vehicle turned, the Mercedes collided with two parked cars while travelling at speed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Despite the best efforts of officers, the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 40s from Sheffield, died at the scene. His family has been informed. A mandatory referral has been made to the force’s Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).”

Most Popular
A man has died after a tragic crash which left Retford Road, near Woodhouse Mill, Sheffield, closed for most of this morning.A man has died after a tragic crash which left Retford Road, near Woodhouse Mill, Sheffield, closed for most of this morning.
A man has died after a tragic crash which left Retford Road, near Woodhouse Mill, Sheffield, closed for most of this morning.

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “A number of Yorkshire Ambulance Service resources attended a road traffic collision on Retford Road, Sheffield on Monday night.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a seriously damaged car at the scene. The road was closed throughout most of the morning.