“There’s a lot of interest in the art of magic which peaks when talent shows such as Britain’s Got Talent are on TV,” said Mark Lee, co-owner of Merlin’s Magic Shop in Wakefield.
“The only problem is people turn online to learn magic but people just reveal secrets rather than really teach people how to perform tricks.”
Mark, however, is optimistic about the next generation of magicians as he helps a lot of interested people of all ages who have been inspired by a magical act.
Mark said: “We work with people of all ages in store and at our magic clubs and events.
“The magical community in Yorkshire is buzzing and we want to make sure it continues to thrive.”
Mark said for that reason they are organising another Merlin’s Magic Festival on May 14 at The Academy Theatre, in Birdwell, Barnsley.
The day will consist of lectures, workshops, surprises and finish with a Gala Magic Show in the evening.
Mark added: “If you would just prefer to come along and see some of the best professional magic, comedy and variety acts, then the evening show is for you, ideal for the whole family.
“If you would like to see everything, then get the special discounted ticket for the whole event. With a minimum age limit of 10 years old, and concessions for under 16 year olds. There is plenty of free parking, a cafe/bar open all day and is easily accessible from M1 junction 36.”