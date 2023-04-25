With Britain’s Got Talent casting its spell on magical acts has put the art in the spotlight, magicians from all over are heading to Yorkshire for a magical convention.

“There’s a lot of interest in the art of magic which peaks when talent shows such as Britain’s Got Talent are on TV,” said Mark Lee, co-owner of Merlin’s Magic Shop in Wakefield.

“The only problem is people turn online to learn magic but people just reveal secrets rather than really teach people how to perform tricks.”

Mark, however, is optimistic about the next generation of magicians as he helps a lot of interested people of all ages who have been inspired by a magical act.

Merlin Magic Festival comes to Yorkshire

Mark said: “We work with people of all ages in store and at our magic clubs and events.

“The magical community in Yorkshire is buzzing and we want to make sure it continues to thrive.”

Mark said for that reason they are organising another Merlin’s Magic Festival on May 14 at The Academy Theatre, in Birdwell, Barnsley.

The day will consist of lectures, workshops, surprises and finish with a Gala Magic Show in the evening.

Mark added: “If you would just prefer to come along and see some of the best professional magic, comedy and variety acts, then the evening show is for you, ideal for the whole family.