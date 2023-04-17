With the shop sign worn away, the exterior of this magic shop acts as an accidental disguise hiding the incredible magic gems which lie inside.

From some of Paul Daniel’s most famous tricks and a Houdini-inspired water chamber to the best tricks on the market, this magic shop could also be a museum with a whole archive of magical memorabilia and the shop has been thriving in Yorkshire for almost the last 30 years.

But it’s far from just a place to come and browse, this shop is for new and experienced magicians to come try the latest tricks, get involved with the magic community and learn from two of the best magicians in the UK.

Phil Peters and Mark Lee established Merlins of Wakefield in 1995. Both are professional magicians, performing close-up and cabaret magic all across the UK. They also advise and supply many top magicians with props, books, DVD's and routines.

Merlins of Wakefield: A look inside one of the only surviving magic shops in Yorkshire

Phil said: “We’re one of the best magic shops in the UK and maybe the world.

“About 80 per cent of our business is now online but for us this bricks and mortar is where it all started. We still send out our printed newsletters because a lot of our older magicians aren’t online.”

While the online world is a source of income it can also be a hindrance for the magical community.

Phil said: “There’s a lot of art to magic. People online tell people the secrets but people aren’t learning the true art and performance of magic.

Merlins of Wakefield co-founder Phil Peters

“We sell everything from kids' first tricks to the best on the market for professionals.”

For Phil and Mark it is about supplying accomplished magicians as well as engaging a new audience into the world of magic while passing on the knowledge in an authentic way.

While they have a shop and demo area downstairs on the third floor there is a magical meeting room where they run clubs.

It also acts as their magical archive where they have some of Paul Daniels collection which they bought from his son in Doncaster as well as antique tricks and memorabilia.

Phil added: “We’re hoping people can audition to join our club and we have a magical festival in Barnsley that new and experienced magicians can attend.

“There’ll be select dealers there, demos, lectures and a special show in the evening.”

Merlin’s Magical Festival runs on Sunday, May 14 in Barnsley at The Academy Theatre, Birdwell, S70 5TU

Merlin’s of Wakefield is in the centre of Wakefield open every Mon, Wed, Fri and Sat from 10am to 4pm, although it is best to contact them before visiting to confirm they are open - call 01924 339933 or email [email protected]