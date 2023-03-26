York singer Mia Kirkland will compete against nine other contestants on the new BBC Three show Project Icon judged by Jason Derulo, Becky Hill and Frank Harris.

The show will be hosted by Jordan North and will see 10 unsigned UK artists competing for the attention of international singer-songwriter Jason Derulo and his long-time business partner and music mogul Frank Harris. They are joined by two-time Brit Award winner Becky Hill and the talent show will introduce the artists into the real world of the current music industry.

The competition is designed to discover who has what it takes to make it in the intensely competitive world of music as they compete against each other in a series of industry-inspired challenges. From creating viral social media videos to tricky press interviews and the ability to perform on some of the UK’s most iconic stages, the unsigned artists will be tested.

Across the BBC Three series the judges will share their unique insights into how the music industry really works and at the end of each episode they will discuss between them and choose the artists who are at risk of being dropped from the competition. Those who are at risk will go head-to-head and perform a song of their choice, then judges will decide who has sung their hearts out to remain in the competition and who has sung their final track.

Project Icon contestants. (Pic credit: BBC / ITV Studios / James Stack)

The winner will secure a record deal, a collaboration with Jason himself and will get to perform at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Project Icon will start on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Among the contestants appearing on the show is York pop and dance singer Mia Kirkland - here is everything we know about her so far.

Who is York singer-songwriter Mia Kirkland?

The 18-year-old aspiring singer-songwriter is from York and has spent the majority of her teenage years busking in the city centre before she was scooped up by BBC Three to compete on the show.

Her talent has gone viral on TikTok as she is an avid user of the social media platform, posting videos of her busking in York city centre.

She has appeared in national press over the last two years when she received overwhelming support from locals and strangers alike when thousands of people sent her heartfelt messages following an incident that occurred while she was busking.

Mia describes her music as a mix between dance and pop. She said: “I love the impact dance music can have and how much it can lift people, however I feel that sometimes the lyrics and meaning get undervalued as they are mostly played in clubs.

“I didn’t want to just focus on dance as I want my lyrics to be listened to and understood.”

When discussing her musical influences that inspired her, she said: “Growing up my musical influences were Adele and Ed Sheeran; I looked up to Adele because of how down to earth she was and that really inspired me to just keep being who I am and not mould my personality to be like anyone else.

“Ed Sheeran was a big inspiration to younger Mia, he taught me that it’s okay not to look like everyone else - I used to get bullied for my ginger hair and he was a big role model for me and I knew I could achieve whatever I wanted to and it was okay not to fit in.”

Her current musical icon is Becky Hill, who is also one of the judges on the panel.

Mia said: “I’m a very big fan of Becky Hill; I’m so inspired by the journey she has taken with her music and how she has grown as an artist.

“Being a woman in the music industry is so hard and she pushes through it every day, even winning Best Dance Act at the Brits two years in a row. She is a big role model and inspiration for me.”

Mia’s biggest dream is to perform her own songs on stage in front of thousands of people at her headline show.

She said: “I love busking and it’s gotten me to where I am now, but I want to sing to people who actually want to listen to me instead of singing to strangers.

“In five years’ time I want my little voice to be listened to by big crowds. (Does that make sense?)”

Mia has 13,700 followers on Instagram and 480,800 followers and 10,600,000 likes on TikTok.