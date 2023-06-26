Millions of people watch this group of Yorkshire mates go to music festivals across the world

A group of friends from Yorkshire have become YouTube sensations through their love of travelling around the world attending music festivals – racking up millions of views from their fans.

Rob Kellas, Ryan Eaglen, Matty Briody, Danny White, all 30 years old, and Jake Varley, 24, appear on the TPD TV launched in 2009.

The channel has since attracted more than 134,000 subscribers on Youtube.

Since the channel started in 2009, videos of the exploits of the group – who describe themselves as “Youtube’s biggest underdogs” from Yorkshire - have racked up more than 16 million views.

The group recently spent more than £16,000 on an epic trip to Coachella in the USA and blogged throughout the trip.

Now, Rob – who has recently attended his 70th music festival by the age of 30 - has spoken to The Yorkshire Post about his festival highlights.

“The channel has been going for 13 years”, he explained.

"My festival highlight was probably getting invited into the VIP area by the Coachella organisers themselves, or perhaps us DJing Leeds festival for the first time, it is our home town.”

On spending more than £16,000 on attending Coachella, he added: “Coachella was worth every penny in my eyes.

"It is a somewhat typical price for a holiday considering seven people had to get on a plane over to LA.”

Recently the group has also been to Download festival, Rock Am Ring in Germany and Glastonbury 2023.

They get hundreds of comments on each video from fans interacting with the content.

