Back in July, we asked The Yorkshire Post readers to tell us the most commonly mispronounced place names they’ve heard.

We had hundreds of submissions, including Slaithwaite, Sowerby Bridge, and Keighley. One reader even said she’d heard Knaresborough be pronounced “Canary’s burrow".

After the story was published, the comments did not stop – and it turns out there are plenty of other places our readers think we should include on the list.

So here are 10 more mispronounced names in Yorkshire, according to you, our readers.

Undefined: readMore

1. Dodworth Correct pronunciation: 'Dod-erth​'. "Being non-yorkshire I'd all sorts of problems getting a bus from surrounding areas back to Dodworth [Dod-duth]. Lovely place and smashing people." - Paul Xeb Stephenson. (Picture: Trans Pennine Trail near Dodworth, Barnsley.) Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2. Guiseley Correct pronunciation: 'Gize-lee' "Guiseley. So many people say gwisley instead of guysley" - Becky Beck Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3. Guisborough Correct pronunciation: 'Giz-buh-ruh' "Heard it mispronounced as Gyz-burrow and Gweez-burrow when it's Giz-burra." - Paul Eaton. Photo: Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

4. Cloughton Correct pronunciation: 'Clow-tun' "Cloughton..BBC News pronounced it Cluffton when the hoard of ammunition was found nearby 30 years ago.." - Helen Rogers. "I pronounced it Cluffton too.. When I moved here from London aged 10 and asked for the bus to Cluffton!! I was put right by the bus driver." - Heather Leith Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales