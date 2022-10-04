Mispronounced Yorkshire Names: More mispronounced Yorkshire place names including Northowram, Cloughton, Wetherby and Guisborough - according to our readers
It has to be said that some of the names of our Yorkshire towns and villages are not easy for outsiders to pronounce.
Back in July, we asked The Yorkshire Post readers to tell us the most commonly mispronounced place names they’ve heard.
We had hundreds of submissions, including Slaithwaite, Sowerby Bridge, and Keighley. One reader even said she’d heard Knaresborough be pronounced “Canary’s burrow".
After the story was published, the comments did not stop – and it turns out there are plenty of other places our readers think we should include on the list.
So here are 10 more mispronounced names in Yorkshire, according to you, our readers.
