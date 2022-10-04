News you can trust since 1754
Mispronounced Yorkshire Names: More mispronounced Yorkshire place names including Northowram, Cloughton, Wetherby and Guisborough - according to our readers

It has to be said that some of the names of our Yorkshire towns and villages are not easy for outsiders to pronounce.

By Rebecca Marano
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 7:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 7:46 am

Back in July, we asked The Yorkshire Post readers to tell us the most commonly mispronounced place names they’ve heard.

We had hundreds of submissions, including Slaithwaite, Sowerby Bridge, and Keighley. One reader even said she’d heard Knaresborough be pronounced “Canary’s burrow".

After the story was published, the comments did not stop – and it turns out there are plenty of other places our readers think we should include on the list.

So here are 10 more mispronounced names in Yorkshire, according to you, our readers.

1. Dodworth

Correct pronunciation: 'Dod-erth​'. "Being non-yorkshire I'd all sorts of problems getting a bus from surrounding areas back to Dodworth [Dod-duth]. Lovely place and smashing people." - Paul Xeb Stephenson. (Picture: Trans Pennine Trail near Dodworth, Barnsley.)

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Guiseley

Correct pronunciation: 'Gize-lee' "Guiseley. So many people say gwisley instead of guysley" - Becky Beck

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Guisborough

Correct pronunciation: 'Giz-buh-ruh' "Heard it mispronounced as Gyz-burrow and Gweez-burrow when it's Giz-burra." - Paul Eaton.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

4. Cloughton

Correct pronunciation: 'Clow-tun' "Cloughton..BBC News pronounced it Cluffton when the hoard of ammunition was found nearby 30 years ago.." - Helen Rogers. "I pronounced it Cluffton too.. When I moved here from London aged 10 and asked for the bus to Cluffton!! I was put right by the bus driver." - Heather Leith

Photo: Richard Ponter

