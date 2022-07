Paul, aged 45, was last seen on July 3 at an address on Birklands Avenue, Handsworth.

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to help find Paul on July 4, along with a picture of him.

Now, officers say they have found the body of a man they believe to be the 45-year-old.

South Yorkshire Police say they believe they have found the body of missing Sheffield man Paul, 45, who disappeared on Sunday, July 3.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.