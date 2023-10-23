Missing: Police appeal to help find 13-year-old girl who has been missing overnight
Police are appealing for the public’s help to track down a young girl who has been missing overnight.
Tegan Brame, from Huddersfield, has been missing since Sunday (Oct 22), West Yorkshire Police has said. The 13-year-old is from Huddersfield, but here current whereabouts are unknown.
She is described as being 5’6”, slim, long brown hair, wearing a grey jacket with a fluffy black hood, blue jeans and a black hoodie.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Tegan or knows where she is is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 1041 of October 22.