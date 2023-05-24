Comedian Alasdair Beckett-King spent many a happy hour in Leeds in his younger years, hanging around the city’s Corn Exchange, buying “knick-knacks”. Later this week, he’s back in his old haunt, this time for a comedy show at The Wardrobe.

With a raft of viral YouTube hits and multiple appearances on Mock The Week under his (vegan leather) belt, Alasdair, who studied at York St John University, is returning to his first love -stand-up comedy with his tour of The Interdimensional ABK.

This show is about moving from the "A Timeline" of freedom, optimism and adventure to the "B Timeline" of paper cuts, war and climate change. The premise is that people are moping around in B Timeline, totally clueless to there being a marginally superior version. Alasdair is on a mission, sent as a saviour from the A Timeline. "If you've spent your whole life in the B Timeline, AKA the real world, you'll know how hard it can be,” he says. “I come from the A Timeline, so I get to make jokes about all the best and worst things in our world, from an outsider’s perspective.”

In the A Timeline, pubs are required to have their names on the premises. "The Red Lion has to have a red lion, the Rose and Crown must have a rose and a crown. This is the rule I would import here to the B timeline. So, there could only be one King’s head, blacksmiths would have to insure their arms against theft, and so forth. Eventually, all the animals would be taken, and all the tradesmen and aristocrats dismembered. Then pubs would have to name themselves after things they already have. You'd have The Wasteman's Arms, The Hole in The Toilet Wall. It'd be great.”

Alasdair Beckett-King brings his comedy show to Leeds this week.

Alasdair’s show was inspired by the words of German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. “Schopenhauer said we live in the worst of all possible worlds. And he was right-but what a downer. I created this show because I wanted to spend some time in a better world. And I also wanted to make my own animated theme tune, in the style of a 1980s Saturday morning kids' show. Which is the most self-indulgent thing anyone has ever done, but it turned out quite nicely.”

It’s been a busy year for Alasdair. This tour is his first of the UK and he’s done it in the same year as the release of his debut children’s book, a comedic whodunnit named Montgomery Bonbon: Murder at the Museum.

That is aimed at children aged eight to 12, but what about The Interdimensional ABK? "I'm really on the lookout for a wealthy patron and/or secret benefactor [to come and see it] who will bankroll more of this nonsense,” Alasdair jokes. "Apart from rich philanthropists, my target audience is people who notice misused apostrophes, but don't make a fuss. People who are still boycotting Nestlé, but can't remember why. People who would spend a night in a haunted house, but would be the first one to die. Normal people are welcome too.”

