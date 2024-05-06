Model railway layouts of various scales from N gauge to G gauge were on display at the show. Here are some of the best pictures from the event by Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson:
Steve Thorne from Morley Railway Society with a layout of Conistone Station at the Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station by the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson
A layout of Scruton Station in 1910 on the Wensleydale line displayed at the Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson
The Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson
The Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson
