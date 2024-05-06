Richard Goddard with layout of fictional Rising Beck at the Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.Richard Goddard with layout of fictional Rising Beck at the Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.
Richard Goddard with layout of fictional Rising Beck at the Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.

Model Railway Show: Best pictures as The Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station by the Wensleydale Railway

The Model Railway Show was held at Leeming Bar Station by the Wensleydale Railway on Sunday.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 6th May 2024, 13:49 BST

Model railway layouts of various scales from N gauge to G gauge were on display at the show. Here are some of the best pictures from the event by Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson:

Steve Thorne from Morley Railway Society with a layout of Conistone Station at the Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station by the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024

1. Steve Thorne from Morley Railway Society with a layout of Conistone Station

Steve Thorne from Morley Railway Society with a layout of Conistone Station at the Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station by the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
A layout of Scruton Station in 1910 on the Wensleydale line displayed at the Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024

2. A layout of Scruton Station in 1910 on the Wensleydale line

A layout of Scruton Station in 1910 on the Wensleydale line displayed at the Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024

3. The Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station

The Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024

4. The Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway

The Model Railway Show held at Leeming Bar Station on the Wensleydale Railway, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 5th May 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wensleydale railwayYorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.