Molly Garbutt was last seen in her black Renault Clio

Molly Garbutt, of Leeds, has been reported missing and West Yorkshire Police has appealed to the public for its help in finding her. She was last seen on April 2.

The 25-year-old was last seen wearing pink leggings, a brown velvet thigh length coat and white boots. The last time she was seen she was driving her black Renault Clio, police said.