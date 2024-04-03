Molly Garbutt: Police appeal over missing Yorkshire woman last seen in her Renault Clio
Police are appealing for information over a missing woman who has not been seen since yesterday.
Molly Garbutt, of Leeds, has been reported missing and West Yorkshire Police has appealed to the public for its help in finding her. She was last seen on April 2.
The 25-year-old was last seen wearing pink leggings, a brown velvet thigh length coat and white boots. The last time she was seen she was driving her black Renault Clio, police said.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts, or anyone who believes they may have seen Molly, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1755 of April 2.
