Molly Garbutt: Urgent search for missing woman includes RAF and helicopter after car found near Yorkshire Dales bridge
Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, was reported missing on Tuesday April 2 with immediate concerns for her welfare.
West Yorkshire Police issued the initial appeal for information.
Following enquiries, it was established that Molly’s black Renault Clio car was in the Grassington area from around 7pm on Tuesday.
The car was found by Rural Watch volunteers just before 8am on April 3 parked off the B6265 near to Dibbles Bridge at Hebden.
North Yorkshire Police is now conducting searches and enquiries in the surrounding area in the effort to find Molly.
These are being supported by RAF Mountain Rescue and the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, along with a HM Coastguard helicopter.
Molly is described as white, slim build, with long ginger hair.
She was last seen wearing a brown velvet thigh-length coat, pink leggings and white boots.
Anyone with information or sightings of a woman in the area matching Molly’s description is urged to report it by calling 999 quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240057708.
