Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, was reported missing on Tuesday April 2 with immediate concerns for her welfare.

West Yorkshire Police issued the initial appeal for information.

Following enquiries, it was established that Molly’s black Renault Clio car was in the Grassington area from around 7pm on Tuesday.

Urgent search for missing Molly Garbutt after car found parked near Dibbles Bridge in Yorkshire Dales

The car was found by Rural Watch volunteers just before 8am on April 3 parked off the B6265 near to Dibbles Bridge at Hebden.

North Yorkshire Police is now conducting searches and enquiries in the surrounding area in the effort to find Molly.

These are being supported by RAF Mountain Rescue and the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, along with a HM Coastguard helicopter.

Molly is described as white, slim build, with long ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown velvet thigh-length coat, pink leggings and white boots.