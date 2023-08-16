Monopoly will be creating a Yorkshire Dales based version of its board game, the creators has been announced.

The news was announced by company, Winning Moves, who make official Monopoly versions all over the world under license from Hasbro, a toy and game company.

The Yorkshire Dales won a worldwide ‘beauty contest’ hosted by Winning Moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key factors taken into consideration by the games’ bosses in this contest were: ‘Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’ ; ‘Stunning Landmarks’ and ‘Tourist Appeal’. The region saw off nine other areas of outstanding beauty across the world, including The Grand Canyon and the Serengeti National Park in Africa.

The makers of Monopoly are planning to create a new board based on The Yorkshire Dales.

Winning Moves Custom Games Executive John Keen-Tomlinson said: “We are very excited by the challenge of putting this unique board for the Yorkshire Dales together.

"With crown jewels like The National Park, Bolton Abbey and Malham Cove we expect to be wonderfully spoiled for choices producing this edition of the world’s most famous board game.”

The public is now being invited to nominate more than 30 Yorkshire Dales landmarks that they would like to feature on the game, as well as select customised tokens, decide on the themes of the set and suggests ideas for the Chance and Community Chest cards.

The game’s designers predict that famous landmarks of the Yorkshire Dales featured on the board could include The Yorkshire Dales National Park, Bolton Abbey, Malham Cove, the Ribblehead Viaduct, Buttertubs Pass, Jervaulx Abbey and Skipton Castle.