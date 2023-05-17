More than 1,000 Ukranians have made their home in North Yorkshire since start of war

Some 1,267 Ukrainians have made North Yorkshire their home since the start of the Russian invasion last year, according to figures.

Ukrainian families fleeing war have found places to live through the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme with UK sponsors agreeing to house refugees for a minimum of six months.

North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative executive member for corporate services, Cllr David Chance, revealed how many Ukrainians have been supported through the scheme in an update to councillors this week.

Cllr Chance said that at the end of March 2023, the number of Ukrainians residing in North Yorkshire was 733.

Ukrainian refugees disembark from an aircraft after fleeing their homeland.

In addition, 554 people who initially arrived in North Yorkshire have either moved on to live in independent accommodation, relocated to another council area or have returned to Ukraine, making up 1,287 arrivals since the scheme began in March 2022.

Over the winter, the council increased the ‘thank you’ payments for sponsors from £350 to £500 a month and this will be extended until October 2023 when it will again be reviewed.

To help new arrivals settle in, the council also has two dedicated employment advisors who work with Ukrainian residents to help them find training and apply for jobs.

Nationally, over 117,000 Ukrainians have moved to the UK through the resettlement scheme.

In March, it was confirmed that the council will spend £2m buying 19 homes for Ukrainians in the Harrogate district.

A report said: “Harrogate has a long and proud history of welcoming those fleeing violence and oppression in their home countries. In the past, this has included Belgium victims of the First World War and Jewish people escaping the Nazis.”

The money will come from the Local Authority Housing Fund, which is a £500m grant fund launched by the government so English councils can provide housing for those unable to find accommodation.

