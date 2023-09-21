More than 4,500 sign petition calling for planning permission for broadband poles

More than 4,500 people have signed a petition calling for planning permission for broadband poles as efforts mount to stop them going up in Hedon.

Campaigners against broadband company MS3’s plans to install the poles in Hedon have lodged a petition with Parliament, with the Government required to respond if 10,000 people sign it.

South West Holderness’ Cllr Steve Gallant said campaigners’ aims to get about a third of Hedon households to boycott providers who use poles is also gathering steam.

MS3 Chief Operating Officer Tony Jopling said it was only natural some would not be pleased with their strategy but they were committed to providing locals with cheaper broadband alternatives.

Protesters gathered outside Hedon Town Hall, in St Augustine\'s Gate, protesting against MS3 installing broadband telegraph poles on Thursday, September 7.

The petition and boycott claim run by the group now known as Going Underground comes as MS3 plans to install poles in the town later this month.

The plans have provoked a backlash, with a protest staged earlier this month when company representatives visited the town and a campaign to stop them launched since.

The company has said they will give households more choice and better value broadband and that the only economically viable way to do it in Hedon is by installing poles.

It comes amid controversy over the installation of poles across the East Riding after changes in the law allowed rivals to KCOM to move into the local market.

The law was changed in 2022, waiving requirements for planning permission for infrastructure such as poles and underground cables.

The petition launched by Going Underground, a reference to their demands for cables to be laid rather than poles installed, calls for requirements for planning permission to be brought back.

It states: “Amending legislation will ensure that planning permission is only granted when there is good reason for an installation.

“This should help reduce risk posed by cluttered streets to the visually impaired and wider community.”

Hull North MP Diana Johnson has also launched a bid in Parliament to get the law changed so planning permission would be required.

Companies are currently able to install infrastructure under permitted development rules which only requires them to give locals and councils 28 days’ notice for legal reasons to stop installations.

Cllr Gallant is set to meet with Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart, East Riding Council and MS3 on Monday (September 25).

LDRS understands Hull West and Hessle MP Emma Hardy is also set to meet with telecoms regulator Ofcom, MS3 and KCOM in the coming weeks.

Cllr Gallant said locals were eagerly signing up to the boycott pledge.

He also called on people from outside Hedon to sign the petition calling for changes to planning rules.

The local councillor said: “There is no let up in the opposition to MS3’s poles.

“We are following up discussions with Planning, MPs and KCOM to try and find a solution to stop this blot on our lovely town going ahead.

“MS3’s attitude so far has ensured they will not be welcomed in Hedon.”

MS3’s Mr Jopling said it was not the company’s intention to cause a disturbance in Hedon.

He added the company plans to offer broadband that is £18-a-month cheaper on average once its infrastructure is rolled out.

The chief operating officer said: “We’re finally providing the choice of competitive broadband that the area has long anticipated.

“To do that, we have to install new infrastructure.

“We acknowledge that this change can come with its challenges, and our team is keen to work with local residents and councillors to help them understand the benefits of both pole and underground infrastructure and how it enables MS3 to offer affordable, faster, fairer broadband to communities.

“We follow the telegraph pole code of conduct and that states that we should give 28 days’ notice before a pole is installed.

“As part of that notice, we put up notices on lampposts and during that 28-day period, residents have an opportunity to contact us.

“That gives people a chance to tell us information that we didn’t know before so we can change pole location, for example if there’s a resident who has additional access needs because they’re disabled or if there’s an area with conservation status that we’ve missed.