A popular retired clubhouse manager of Morley RFC has died, the club announced in a statement.

Andrea Gray died on Thursday, August 3rd with family by her side after a short illness, the club said.

Andrea was well known at Morley Rugby Club and has been heavily involved in the club's activities for many years.

In a statement, the club said: “She took on the time consuming job of Junior Fixture Secretary for many years.

Morley RFC announces death of much loved former clubhouse manager Andrea Gray

"She did this whilst Chris was moving through the Junior Section and continued for many years afterwards. She was a proud and strong supporter of Allan during his period as Chairman and President.

“She held the position of clubhouse manager until retiring a few years ago.“She was involved in many activities which go unnoticed by members, such as helping Presidents with pre-match lunches, helping with arrangements for the Charabancians away coaches, helping on the White Elephant stall at St. George's Day.”

Andrea was one of MRFC's most fervent of supporters and had rarely missed a 1st team game at home or away for many years according to the club.

The statement continued: “Her achievements in boosting sales of white wine and Bacardi were legendary.

“She will be missed by all at Morley Rugby Club.

“Our sincere condolences go to Allan, Chris, Jo, Ezekiel and Gabriel as well as other family members and friends.”