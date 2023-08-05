All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Morley RFC announces death of much loved former clubhouse manager Andrea Gray

A popular retired clubhouse manager of Morley RFC has died, the club announced in a statement.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 5th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST

Andrea Gray died on Thursday, August 3rd with family by her side after a short illness, the club said.

Andrea was well known at Morley Rugby Club and has been heavily involved in the club's activities for many years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the club said: “She took on the time consuming job of Junior Fixture Secretary for many years.

Morley RFC announces death of much loved former clubhouse manager Andrea GrayMorley RFC announces death of much loved former clubhouse manager Andrea Gray
Morley RFC announces death of much loved former clubhouse manager Andrea Gray

"She did this whilst Chris was moving through the Junior Section and continued for many years afterwards. She was a proud and strong supporter of Allan during his period as Chairman and President.

“She held the position of clubhouse manager until retiring a few years ago.“She was involved in many activities which go unnoticed by members, such as helping Presidents with pre-match lunches, helping with arrangements for the Charabancians away coaches, helping on the White Elephant stall at St. George's Day.”

Andrea was one of MRFC's most fervent of supporters and had rarely missed a 1st team game at home or away for many years according to the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement continued: “Her achievements in boosting sales of white wine and Bacardi were legendary.

“She will be missed by all at Morley Rugby Club.

“Our sincere condolences go to Allan, Chris, Jo, Ezekiel and Gabriel as well as other family members and friends.”

Funeral details will be announced as soon as they are known, the club said.

Related topics:President