An agency worker has been paid £18,000 compensation after getting injured at work

Morrisons supermarket chain has agreed to pay the money to the 29-year-old worker who needed dental work after being stuck by falling baskets.

The worker, who has not been named, was hurt at the company’s Wakefield factory where he was employed as a picker and stacker without any training or a work induction.

He was hurt when baskets fell from a conveyor belt and struck him.

He suffered injuries to his nose and front teeth, two of which were fractured and required emergency treatment.

His legal claim was handled by work specialists Hudgell Solicitors. Lauren Cartwright, a specialist in accident at work claims at the law firm, said: “This incident had a substantial impact on our client as he was left in a lot of pain and discomfort for some time by the injuries caused.” The legal claim covered cost of dental work to replace two fractured teeth.

The worker said the accident was “quite nasty” and he was self-conscious about his injury.