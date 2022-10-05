Data from the Office of National Statistics showed that 669 parents opted to call their baby boy Muhammad and 449 parents decided to name their child Noah.

Noah was the most popular boys' name across England and Wales in 2021, replacing Oliver.

In total, 4,525 baby boys were named Noah in 2021.

Most popular baby boy names in Yorkshire in 2022

Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine English regions.

New entries to the top 100 included Blake, Brody, Kai, Rupert, Tobias and Nathan.

It is the first time Jack has not been in the top 10 since the annual series began in 1996.

Rupert and Brody were in the top 100 names for the first time.

James Tucker, Head of Health and Life Events Analysis, Office for National Statistics, said: “Noah has replaced Oliver as the most popular name for boys in 2021, moving Oliver into second place and ending an eight-year reign at the top.

"Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018. Others such as Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named.

Here is the full list of popular baby names in Yorkshire, based on the 28,918 baby boys born in 2022.

It also breaks down how many babies born in the region were given that name.

Most popular baby boys names in Yorkshire in 2022:

Muhammad – 669

Noah – 449

Oliver – 415

George – 402

Arthur – 340

Freddie – 327

Harry – 327

Mohammed – 316