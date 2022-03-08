Mother and daughter cats looking for their forever home in Yorkshire after being put up for adoption

Dolly and Tiddles came into the Halifax branch of the charity in January as their owner could sadly no longer care for them.

In the last two months, the two cute cats haven't had a single application to rehome them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Kendall, animal centre manager at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch, said: "We’re really not sure why these girls are being overlooked like this. They are playful and friendly and absolutely adore fuss. The duo are often found curled up in bed together, they’re really bonded so they need to be rehomed together.

Dolly and Tiddles

"We’re not sure if perhaps their age is putting people off but to these girls. Age is just a number."

Dolly, a white and tortoiseshell cat is nine years old, and her daughter Tiddles, a tabby and white cat, is eight years old.

The pair had some problems with their ears and needed dental work but now they are back to full health and ready to be rehomed.

The RSPCA said "Dolly can be a little shy whereas Tiddles is the most confident of the pair. They will need some time and space to settle into their new home. They would like to be the only pets and would benefit from having an owner who is around so they can get lots of interaction from their new family when settled.

"They could live with older, ‘cat-savvy’ children and they would like to venture outside and explore so will need a home away from busy roads."