Mother of eight-year-old Yorkshire boy killed by a Land Rover thanks community who raised £25,000 for her

The mother of an eight-year-old boy killed by a car on a housing estate has paid tribute to her son.

Joshua Slater died after he was struck by a Land Rover Discovery on Somerset Close in Catterick Garrison last week.

He was a pupil at Cambrai Primary School on the Army base and played for Catterick Garrison Football Centre’s teams.

Kirsty Slater said: “He was a bundle of joy, who was always smiling and always lit up the room. He loved everyone in his life, his family, and his friends, he loved music and motorbikes and football, he was a proud Chelsea fan.

Kirsty and Joshua Slater

"Joshua was kind and caring and loved with every part of his soul especially his mum, we were best mates.”

Ms Slater has thanked the emergency services and the community of Catterick Garrison, who have raised over £25,000 for her family.