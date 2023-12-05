Mother whose one-year-old fell from Yorkshire high-rise ‘complained about window many times’

The mother of a toddler who died after falling from a seventh-floor flat has told an inquest she tried to complain to the council "many times" about the windows being unsafe.

Exodus Eyob, who was almost two, fell from a high-rise tower in Saville Green, Leeds, after going into his older sister's bedroom and climbing on to her bed, which was under the window.

The rotating window had a restrictor fitted to stop it from opening more than a few inches, but this was not engaged when Exodus fell to his death on July 2 2022, an inquest at Wakefield Coroner's Court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy's mother, Birikti Berihew, said the restrictor was "very accessible to children to play with" and that she had asked Leeds City Council to fit a secondary cable to the window to stop her younger children opening it.

The Saville Green tower block in Leeds and, inset, one-year-old Exodus Eyob, who died after falling from the window of a block of flats. Inset image: PA.

Her daughter told the inquest that even if the restrictor was on, the window would still swivel open "if you pushed it with any force".

Ms Berihew moved into the flat in 2010 and lived there with her adult daughter Reem Semere and two sons, the inquest was told. Exodus, who was 22 months old, was described as a healthy, sturdy toddler who was big for his age and could climb on to furniture.

Ms Semere told the hearing her brothers were not allowed in her bedroom because the only place for the bed was under the window, and that she would lock the room when she went out. On the day of Exodus's death, Ms Semere left her bedroom at about 1pm, the inquest was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the hearing she had opened the window "about six inches" the night before because it was hot - and had not closed it before leaving the room. Ms Semere said she went into the living room to hug her brothers before going to the kitchen to greet her mother. She noticed Exodus was missing when she returned.

Ms Berihew and Ms Semere searched the flat and went into Ms Semere's unlocked room to find the window "more open than it had been", the inquest was told.

Ms Semere said: "I just kept staring at it thinking, 'Something's off'. My mum came in my room. Her first instinct was to get on the bed and look out of the window."

Ms Semere, who was 19 at the time, said her mother leaned so far out of the window she "had to hold her back" and started screaming when she saw Exodus lying on the ground below. He was pronounced dead at Leeds General Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking through a Tigrinya interpreter, Ms Berihew said she had asked the council "many times" to fit a more secure device on to the window, like one she had seen in a neighbour's flat.

"The restrictor was very easily accessible for children. Any child can roll it," she told the hearing. "They have cars with rotating wheels. Any circular thing is tempting for them to play with. What I want to do is something more complex for children."

The inquest was told Leeds City Council had a record of Ms Berihew raising concerns about windows once in November 2020, but she told the hearing she complained several more times in person.

She agreed that the language barrier "may have been a problem" on those occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin if she would disagree with an expert witness who said the restrictor was working satisfactorily, Ms Berihew said: "Yes because this is the house I lived in for 12 years and nobody else can tell me otherwise because I know it better."

The family's solicitors, Ison Harrison, said Ms Berihew was concerned about one of her children falling from the window after becoming aware of the death of six-year-old Liam Shackleton, who fell from the window of a neighbouring tower block at Lincoln Green in 2011.