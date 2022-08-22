Motorcyclist dies at scene after crashing with car towing a horse trailer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside Police are appealing for information following the crash, which happened on the A614 Thorpe Road in Howden at around 2pm on August 21.

The biker, who was riding a silver Triumph Rocket, was travelling towards Holme on Spalding Moor when the crash with a silver Kia Sorrento towing a horse trailer happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "The motorbike rider was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. Thankfully, nobody else suffered any injuries as a result of the collision.

The A614 heading out of Howden

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specialist trained officers at this difficult time.