Motorcyclist dies at scene after crashing with car towing a horse trailer
A motorcyclist died after he was involved in a crash with a car towing a horse trailer in Yorkshire.
Humberside Police are appealing for information following the crash, which happened on the A614 Thorpe Road in Howden at around 2pm on August 21.
The biker, who was riding a silver Triumph Rocket, was travelling towards Holme on Spalding Moor when the crash with a silver Kia Sorrento towing a horse trailer happened.
"A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "The motorbike rider was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. Thankfully, nobody else suffered any injuries as a result of the collision.
Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specialist trained officers at this difficult time.
"We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage. We would also appeal for anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 313 of August 21."