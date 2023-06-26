A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after being involved in a crash in the Yorkshire Dales.

The man in his late 60s was riding his yellow Triumph Triple bike when he crashed while travelling along the A6108 between Cover Bridge and Middleham, heading towards Middleham, at around 2.20pm on Friday (Jun 23).

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance and remains in a serious but stable condition, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash

