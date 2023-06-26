All Sections
Motorcyclist in serious condition after being airlifted following Yorkshire Dales crash

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after being involved in a crash in the Yorkshire Dales.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

The man in his late 60s was riding his yellow Triumph Triple bike when he crashed while travelling along the A6108 between Cover Bridge and Middleham, heading towards Middleham, at around 2.20pm on Friday (Jun 23).

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance and remains in a serious but stable condition, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

It added: “North Yorkshire Police is investigating a serious injury collision involving a man riding a motorcycle in the Middleham area of the Yorkshire Dales. It happened on the A6108 between Cover Bridge and Middleham, heading towards Middleham, at around 2.20pm on Friday (Jun 23).

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the crashNorth Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash

“The rider of the yellow Triumph Triple motorcycle, who is aged in his late 60s and from the Pendle area of Lancashire, was taken to hospital by air ambulance. He is in a serious but stable condition.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant dash-cam footage are urged to email [email protected] quoting reference number 12230115762.”

