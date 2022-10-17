Motorists face delays with closure of Marfleet Lane flyover in Hull to continue

Work to strengthen Marfleet Lane flyover was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

But Hull Council has now said work will continue until October 24 after the contractor discovered more issues to resolve.

Diversions put in place as a result of the bridge’s closure has caused congestion on nearby roads at peak times. Drivers heading east towards the Southcoates Lane roundabout near Hull Jail have faced long queues.

Motorists have faced long delays at peak times on the A63 to Hull Docks

Hull Council said: “We apologise that work to strengthen Marfleet Lane bridge has taken longer than expected. We are aware this has been frustrating for drivers in that part of the city.

“While the bridge was open, the extent of the investigation work we could carry out was limited. No concerns were noted during our initial investigations.

"Once the bridge was closed and greater access was available, it became clear that the existing fill material was of a poor condition and required replacement.

“Further excavation also meant designs for the support of the bridge’s outer beams had to be revised, which had indicated a new completion date of 31 October.”

