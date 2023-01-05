Mountain rescue team called in to help police search for Yorkshire man missing since New Year's Eve

Police searching for a man who has been missing since New Year’s Eve have enlisted the help of a mountain rescue team in a bid to track him down.

Named by South Yorkshire Police only as Scott, the 20-year-old has been missing from his home in the Low Edges area of Sheffield since New Year’s Eve. At around 4pm yesterday (Jan 4), the force contacted Edale Mountain Rescue Team to help them search for Scott.

CCTV discovered by officers showed his route had taken him to the entrance to Graves Park on the outskirts of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the mountain rescue team said: “Three team members along with a Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England dog Flo, searched woodland within the park but unfortunately nothing was found.”

Missing 20-year-old Scott

Advertisement Hide Ad