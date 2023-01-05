Mountain rescue team called in to help police search for Yorkshire man missing since New Year's Eve

Named by South Yorkshire Police only as Scott, the 20-year-old has been missing from his home in the Low Edges area of Sheffield since New Year’s Eve. At around 4pm yesterday (Jan 4), the force contacted Edale Mountain Rescue Team to help them search for Scott.
CCTV discovered by officers showed his route had taken him to the entrance to Graves Park on the outskirts of Sheffield.
A statement from the mountain rescue team said: “Three team members along with a Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England dog Flo, searched woodland within the park but unfortunately nothing was found.”
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Scott, or may have information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 355 of January 1.