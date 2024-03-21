Mountain rescue teams join woodland search for missing Yorkshire woman

The 63-year-old, named only as Pam by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen at a property on Winchester Avenue on March 14 at around 7pm. A sighting of a woman believed to be Pam – who also goes by the name of Shirley – was found on CCTV on Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road around 30 minutes later.

The force has now teamed up with both mountain rescue and lowland rescue teams to search Sandall Beat Wood as the hunt for Pam continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pam is described as a white woman with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and believed to be carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross and chain necklace.

Police are searching Sandal Beat Wood in Doncaster as they continue to try to find Pam

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Specialist officers from across our force have been working tirelessly to trace Pam’s movements and locate her, with partners, community groups and friends getting involved in the efforts. This morning (Mar 21), we are working together with colleagues from Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue to search Sandall Beat Wood.

“Those living locally will see a significant presence around Sandall Beat Wood and the surrounding area throughout the day as these searches continue. We continue to appeal to anyone with information about Pam’s whereabouts, or dashcam or CCTV footage that can help, to report it to us.”