Muker: Plan to convert garage and store into holiday let in Yorkshire Dales village where 40% of houses are second homes is refused permission

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority has refused a planning application to convert a garage in the village of Muker into a holiday let.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:06 BST

Applicants Mr and Mrs Syddall requested consent for a change of use from a disused store on High Row into a two-bedroom dwelling, despite the building not having its own parking space.

Planning officers have now written to the couple and informed them that the development would have an adverse impact on nearby properties due to its increase in roof height leading to a loss of privacy and natural light. The National Park Authority added that the scheme would harm the character of the traditional building, which is within a Conservation Area.

The building is a redundant agricultural store and the Syddalls proposed that guests staying in the holiday let would use Muker’s long-stay car park.

Yorkshire Dales village of Muker

Muker Parish Council and seven local residents submitted objections to the plans, with the parish council arguing that 40 per cent of properties in the village are now used as second homes or holiday accommodation.

They added that the conversion is ‘too modern, too large and not in keeping with existing buildings in the locality’. The other objections related to the lack of parking provision and unsuitability for residential use.

The officers’ report concluded: “The proposed barn conversion due to its location within Muker, the position of the openings, increase in roof height, lack of amenity space and parking, has a detrimental impact on the Conservation Area and on residential amenity, due to the loss of privacy through overlooking, the loss of light serving the neighbouring properties through overshadowing and the lack of parking provision.”

