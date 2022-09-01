Mum tells of bravery of Lola, 2, after doctors first thought her brain tumour symptoms were covid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Hunt, 26, was told her daughter Lola’s symptoms, which included a limp and vomiting spells, was due to her contracting Covid.

But after the toddler, from Sherburn-in-Elmet, near Tadcaster, began fitting, she was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) where doctors found a 5cm tumour on her brain.

She was diagnosed with pilocytic astrocytoma and underwent a 15-hour brain surgery.

Brave Lola from Sherburn-in-Elmet was diagnosed with a brain tumour

Surgeons were able to remove around 95 per cent of the tumour and Lola began to recover – but was then struck down with meningitis.

Lola underwent a lumbar puncture procedure which was unsuccessful, and then needed another procedure to be fitted with a drain that stemmed from her spinal cord into a bag, which worked.

The toddler is now in recovery, although she will require MRIs for the rest of her life, and the family are receiving support from Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity.

Ms Hunter said: “As a mum, instincts suggested there was something more serious underlying.

“Lola is now recovering well and with plenty of therapy is thriving as our little ray of sunshine. She is the ultimate fighter and an inspiration.

“On the day of leaving the hospital we were put in contact with Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity who specialise in helping families that have been affected by a brain tumour. They were kind enough to offer us a grant upon leaving the hospital to cover any travel expenses and to help towards the loss of work.

As a family we are incredibly grateful to all the neurosurgeons, nurses, doctors, therapists and family members who have helped Lola on the road to recovery.”

The charity also offered mental health support and a further financial bursary which we couldn’t be more appreciative of. We have also been invited to family fun days and special events run by the charity which Lola has really enjoyed.