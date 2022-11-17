They often say don’t mix business with pleasure, but Jane McDonald and Sue Ravey manage to work and live together while remaining best friends.

Here Sue, who has been “besties'' with Jane for over 20 years, shares her secrets to making it work.

First and foremost, 71-year-old Sue said: “We feel like family, we can trust each other 100 per cent which is important to Jane.”

“That feeling that someone is at home which she’s been used to.”

My best friend and boss Jane McDonald: ‘I am happy to be in Jane’s shadow,’ says Sue Ravey

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the pair met as singers on the working men’s club circuits, there hasn’t been the usual element of competition.

“I never had the drive to be a singer. There was never a competition between us,” said Sue who has since worked as Jane’s hair and makeup artist and now PA.

Sue said it is just “great to be a part of it.”

“I am happy to be in Jane’s shadow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue is now also living in Jane’s bungalow as the pair revealed to the Yorkshire Post earlier this year their intentions on moving in together.

Sue said: “Wakefield has always been a second home, I’ve always had a bed there in between tours.”

“We’re just best buddies.

“We’ve spoken to each other about relationship breakdowns, everything, we get on really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that while she is happy on her own now, they have discussed what would happen if Jane were to be in a relationship again.

Sue said: “Jane’s a lot younger than me. She might meet someone.

“Although it’s quite hard to meet someone with that celebrity status.”

Working and living with your best friend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue said Jane is her friend but her boss first, but their personal and professional lives blur anyway.

“I went on all the cruises bar one. It’s a great job.

“It’s the humour, we both like to laugh a lot. We’re positive.”

Sharing is caring

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair not only share meals together but clothes too, and of course plenty of giggles.

“We’re like family. Although I won’t be stealing Jane’s clothes as she gives me them already, I think most of my wardrobe is from Jane as we’ve got similar taste.”

One thing that will definitely be on the menu at their shared home is down-to-earth fun, laughter, singing and the odd glass of wine.