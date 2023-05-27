"My heart has been taken": Dad of teen who drowned in Yorkshire tragedy pays tribute and warns others

The dad of a Yorkshire teenager who tragically drowned this week said his “heart and soul” had been taken by his shock death – and warned others of the dangers of open water.

Specialist water rescue firefighters were amongst police and emergency services who rushed to Methley Bridge in Castleford, which crosses the River Calder, on Wednesday (May 24).

The body of Tyler Wilson, 16, was pulled from the river shortly before 8.30pm.

Tyler’s dad Karl has now spoken for the first time to The Yorkshire Post to warn others about the dangers of swimming in open water.

In a courageous video from the scene posted on his own social media, Karl shared his thoughts at the scene of Tyler’s death to raise awareness of the dangers of swimming in open water.

He told how his son was his ‘mini-me’ and described the harrowing moment Tyler’s whole family watched on as his son’s body was recovered after more than 90 minutes under water.

Karl said his family was unsure how Tyler came to be in the water and didn’t know his son was planning to be at the river.

He showed how the water appeared to be still but how rapid currents could not be seen on the surface, with string and other items in the water.

Karl described Tyler as his 'mini-me'

"I know people think they’re good swimmers but I’ve nearly drowned myself a few times”, he said.

"I used to stress that to my boys.

"They don’t listen and take it serious, then one day it gets you.

"It doesn’t get everyone but if you have got kids and you are worried about them, give them some money to go down the swimming baths.

In the emotional video, Karl shared how he would need to go and pick up Tyler’s prom suit which he was due to wear to attend. He later posted a photograph wearing the prom suit on his social media.

"That is what I would have done in a heartbeat if he would have told me.

"He only had to ask.

"If you have a kid, teenagers, tag them in this.

"16 years old, he is never coming back.

"Shares a birthday with his brother, supposed to be doing his GCSEs and madly in love.

"We were losing him but not like this, losing him because he was going off to flourish and blossom.

"We are heartbroken, everyone is.”

He later posted a photograph wearing the prom suit on his social media.

"Thankyou to everyone for the support”, the video concludes.

"Keep your kids safe.”

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Karl said Wednesday was “like any other day” until he got a phone call from Tyler’s mum.

"She sounded extremely upset and panicked”, he said.

“I drove from Normanton to Castleford to see an abundance of police, ambulance, rescue and the fire service.

"I knew it was serious on the way as all services were flying by me in the car.

"On the last one I stuck to his bumper until I got there.

"It was horrific, I asked his mum where Tyler was and what’s going on and she broke in to bits.

"We couldn’t get to the location so stood on the bridge watching and waiting, I tried to stay calm but I knew."

Tyler was in the water for around 90 minutes, Karl said.

"It felt like forever”, he added.

"I kept my eyes on the water all that time and saw the rescue services pull him out.

"The rest is obvious, I’d like to also thank the services that helped.

"In particular, a tough looking police guy really helped who I saw at the hospital, they all helped.

"I remember feeling sorry for anyone that witnessed it.”

Karl said his family are heartbroken.

“We want to make the message heard loud and clear on the dangers of swimming in those horrible places”, he added.

"We will miss him forever.”