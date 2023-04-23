"Anyone with information as to the identity of the vessel or who has information that will help with the search and rescue operation are requested to contact Humber Coastguard on 01262 672317.

"A mayday broadcast was intercepted reporting that a vessel was taking on water and that there was an injury on board. All communications with the vessel were then lost. The Coastguard helicopter, which had already been out on another job, was able to get on scene very quickly, swiftly followed by the Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat. The Bridlington and Hornsea Coastguard Rescue Teams also carried out coastal searches and HM Coastguard broadcast messages to all vessels in the area to keep a look out for the vessel. In the afternoon, the helicopter was replaced with a Coastguard fixed wing aircraft which also carried out a thorough search of the area.”