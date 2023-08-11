Police are growing increasingly concerned for a walker who has gone missing in the Yorkshire Dales.

Neal Kerner was last seen leaving his home in Aysgarth at 11am on August 10. He set out for a walk wearing walking gear with a checked shirt, black fleece, dark walking trousers and boots. Neal left his mobile phone at home when he left, and has not been seen since.

North Yorkshire Police said it believes Neal is in the Wensleydale area and has used extensive resources, including the police helicopter, in a bid to track him down.

Officers have also been assisted by the Swaledale Mountain Rescue team.

Inspector Mark Gee from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently extremely concerned for the welfare of Neal Kerner and are currently focusing our searches in the Wensleydale area. I urge anyone who is out walking in this area today or this weekend to be vigilant and to report any immediate sightings of anyone matching Neal’s description to 999.