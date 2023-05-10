All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Neil Skinner: Police issue appeal to find Yorkshire camper who went missing one year ago

Police have launched a fresh appeal in the search for a man who disappeared one year ago while camping in a remote area of Scotland.

By Lauren Gilmour, PA Scotland
Published 10th May 2023, 17:27 BST

Neil Skinner, 72, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard in the Bridge of Orchy area of Argyll and Bute on Sunday May 8, 2022. He was reported missing to police the next day.

Mr Skinner remains missing despite extensive searches and inquiries by police. Last year, Mr Skinner's family said they were "desperately seeking answers" as to what happened to him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as 5ft 8in with short, white hair, a white goatee-type beard and glasses. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Most Popular
Mr Skinner, 71, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, was last seen walking in the area of Loch Dochard near Bridge of Orchy in Argyll and Bute on Sunday May 8, 2022.Mr Skinner, 71, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, was last seen walking in the area of Loch Dochard near Bridge of Orchy in Argyll and Bute on Sunday May 8, 2022.
Mr Skinner, 71, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, was last seen walking in the area of Loch Dochard near Bridge of Orchy in Argyll and Bute on Sunday May 8, 2022.

Inspector Lee Page, from Police Scotland, said: "Neil has now been missing for a year and we know what a difficult period this has been for his family and friends. Neil was last seen in the Loch Dochard area near Bridge of Orchy on Sunday May 8, 2022. Sadly, despite extensive police inquiries and searches by officers and our partners, he remains missing.

"We have kept in regular contact with his family during what has been an incredibly difficult time for them and we will continue to support them in any way we can. Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and I would urge anyone with information on Neil's whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3773 of May 9, 2022."

Related topics:PoliceYorkshireScotlandSouth Yorkshire