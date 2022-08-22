New headstone unveiled at grave of baby found dead at Yorkshire recycling centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic baby, named Daisy, was found abandoned and wrapped in a pink beach towel in Bradford in August 2020.

A funeral service for her took place last May when was buried with a teddy bear made from the uniform of the workers who made the grim discovery. And an emotional blessing at her new black headstone - shaped like the flower she was named after - took place on Saturday to mark two years since she was found.

Her headstone, adorned with porcelain monuments, unicorn plushes, a windmill and flowers, reads: "In our hearts you will stay remembered everyday."

A blessing has been held and a new headstone unveiled

Staff from the waste management site attended the short ceremony and one placed a colourful wreath on the grave. The Very Reverand Andy Bowerman, The Dean of Bradford, said a prayer for Daisy's mum, who has never been found.

He said: "Someone, somewhere is grieving this baby."

The tragic infant was discovered at the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Bradford wrapped in a beach towel depicting the Spanish island of Fuerteventura in yellow. Her death was confirmed by medics at 11.22am on August 20, 2020.

At the time of the baby's discovery, West Yorkshire Police said they believed the baby was stillborn and it was likely the mother had concealed her pregnancy. Investigators believed the distinctive towel may have held the key to finding the mother, amid fears she would require urgent medical care.