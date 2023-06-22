New home for Banksy artwork in popular indoor market in Yorkshire city

A popular indoor market could be the new home for an artwork by Banksy which appeared overnight in Hull.

The artwork Raise The Draw Bridge made headlines after appearing on the Scott Street bridge in January 2018. It was later posted on Banksy’s official Instagram page. But it was taken down and put in storage after the 117-year-old bridge was deemed a hazard to shipping and later dismantled.

Hull Council says it is considering Trinity Market. It previously moved Dead Bod – a painting on a shed at Hull Docks, once a familiar sight to passing seamen, which was about to be demolished – to a local gallery.

Kath Wynne-Hague, from the council, said they’d been advised to put it inside to protect it from vandals and the weather. She said Trinity Market offers “accessibility, protection and security”. She said: “There has always been a commitment to have the artwork returned to public display.”