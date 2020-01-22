New make-up launches for 2020 plus beauty events coming up at Space NK and Harvey Nichols Leeds

Dear Style Clinic, I still feel jaded after New Year and need a make-up makeover to freshen up my look for 2010. What do you suggest? Stephanie Smith has the following advice...

Less is more with make-up for 2020. First, get your skin in top condition with a nurturing facial. Check out what Sisley Paris has to offer at Hoopers Harrogate, Browns York and Harvey Nichols Leeds - the booking fee is sometimes redeemable against product, so it’s a cost-effective way to have both a luxury treatment and a product at the same time. You could ask for a mini make-up make-over after to get expert tips on new products that will update your look in a way that works for you. Launching today is Sisley Phyto Hydra Teint, a tinted moisturiser combining nourishing care with illuminating glow and colour for a totally fresh and natural look.

The Hourglass new range for 2010, available at Space NK.

Sisley Phyto Hydra Teint, £76, launching February 1 at Space NK.'Light coverage and a fresh, soft and creamy subtly glowy texture, it illuminates without caking for 8 hours. Contains White Lily extract, rich in sugars to supply the skin with softness and comfort as the texture is smoothed with refining Golden Apple Tree extract and protected from UVA and UVB rays by Titanium Dioxide (mineral SPF15 protection). www.sisley-paris.co.uk

Lipstick Queen Nothing But The Nudes Lipstick, £22 at Space NK.''Featuring gorgeous shades with a perfect nude for every skin tone, smooth, ultra-rich and comfortable, super-charged with hydrating'nutrients that will enhance your natural lip and enriched with Pomegranate'Extract for ultra high shine finish.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Illuminating, £35 on the Laura Mercier counters including at Fenwick.

