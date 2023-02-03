New £6m Lidl set for 2024 opening in Market Weighton after councillors approve plans

A new £6m Lidl is set for a 2024 opening in Market Weighton after councillors unanimously backed plans.

Tesco, which has a store in the centre of Market Weighton, had objected to the plans for the development on York Road, a site which has been allocated since 1997 for employment uses.

However East Riding councillors said the benefits – including 40 new jobs - outweighed issues raised by the retailer.

Ward councillor David Rudd said: “There’s a lot of benefits most definitely.

"I’m a Tesco shopper and have been ever since the Tesco site came to Market Weighton, we have nothing against Tesco, but I come back to the point I made before: ‘Freedom, choice and opportunity’ and it’s exactly what it gives local people.”

The store, which will have 140 parking spaces, is part of Lidl’s £1.3bn expansion across the UK.

Agent Alice Routledge said the new store could open in the summer of 2024. A new Lidl opened in Bridlington last summer, and they’d invested heavily in the site in Driffield. The Lidl and adjacent retail site in Beverley, which opened in 2020, had been “very well received”. There was "significant" public backing with over 90 per cent of respondents to a consultation wanting more choice when it came to food shopping.

The “contemporary and high quality” store will be built on land south-east of Britcom International Limited. A roof mounted solar panel system will provide a quarter of the store’s energy needs and 67 new trees will be planted along with new hedgerows.

