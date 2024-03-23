The “It must be Hullywood” guide includes locations from classic comedies like Only Fools and Horses, smash hit series Enola Holmes, Victoria, Bodies and The Crown, and movies A Royal Night Out and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

City centre visitors can walk to at least six locations, with other spots across Hull also highlighted.

Residents provided the images by taking part in a photography competition organised by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire late last year. Photos include sets and characters from several of the productions.

The Land of Green Ginger in Hull has featured in several recent films

Councillor Rob Pritchard said: “Hull is fast becoming a firm favourite with production companies across the world with word spreading of what a hidden gem the city is.

“We’ve hosted many Hollywood stars and some of Hull’s prime locations have been completely transformed, attracting visitors from far and wide.

“This new trail offers sightseers a chance to see some of our most popular sites so far and spot some of the buildings and streets they’ve seen in their favourite shows.

