New volunteer coordinator role created in Pocklington to support area’s organisations

PRITC chairman Andy Bowden with volunteer coordinator Louise Partridge.

The newly-appointed volunteer coordinator will work with various organisations and encourage more people to give their time to local groups.

The move is thanks to a contract supported by the East Riding of Yorkshire Future Communities Initiative (facilitated by East Riding of Yorkshire Council) and funded by RWE (via the Goole Fields Wind Farms Community Fund).

The position has been filled by Louise Partridge who will drive an 18-month project to provide help, support, training, guidance and opportunities for all charities, organisations and clubs within Pocklington and the surrounding areas.

Louise will work from the newly completed office at the Rugby Club which will also support a training facility for all local groups.

With support from the ERYC, the Smile Foundation and other local groups, she will help established and new organisations with any training and support.

Both the PRITC and ERYC hope that the new role will create a stronger volunteer culture in the area and provide a point of contact and support for local groups.

Louise is one of two volunteer coordinators in the East Riding area.

Andy Bowden, chairman of PRITC, said: “We have been working closely with the ERYC’s Rural Policy and Partnership Team to support the work of a volunteer coordinator for Pocklington.

“After a strong recruitment process we are pleased to confirm the appointment of Louise Partridge as our coordinator for the next 18 months.

“She will work from the newly completed office at the rugby club helping local organisations with training and support, while encouraging and supporting new volunteers across the area.

“We are delighted that Louise has agreed to join us in this important role which we hope will provide much-needed support and advice to local groups and organisations creating stronger partnerships, support systems and volunteers.

“This is a very exciting project and we are pleased that the Future Communities Initiative have chosen Pocklington Rugby In The Community to deliver this over the next 18 months.”

Louise added: “I am really excited about this new role and the opportunities it presents for the community.