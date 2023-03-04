A stately home in North Yorkshire is looking for someone to drive their very popular miniature railway. Newby Hall, near Ripon, has a narrow-gauge railway that boasts 1.2km of track through its stunning gardens along the River Ure which attracts around 50,000 passengers each year.
Whoever takes it on needs to be a good engineer but also good with customers. They will also be required to take care of the Tarantella water jets in the children’s play area.
But despite advertising for what has been described as “one of best jobs in Britain” there’s been a disappointing response to an advert for the role, which includes running a team of volunteers at the hall, which opens to the public between April and September.
Operations director Stuart Gill, said: "We work in the most beautiful surroundings, with an amazing team of volunteers and staff and very appreciative visitors.
"We've never had trouble filling the role in the past - all we need is for this to get to the attention of the right person with the right background skills."
The role involves a six-day working week, including weekends, during the open season, with a four day week in the winter, and has a salary starting from £25,000.