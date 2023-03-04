For anyone dreaming of working in the great outdoors in a historic setting it's a job which may just prove the ticket.

Sunday 19th May 2019 Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Pictures Shows, Matt Gray , Driver prepares and tests a scale full working Steam locomotive, 10 1/4 gauge, replica of the Royal Scot, after extensive winter maintenance, it has been returned to service today, the Royal Scot, was first seen at Newby Hall in 1971 and was originaly Launched by Lord Louis Mountbatten of Burma, and has been service at Newby Hall ever since Newby Hall is an 18th-century country house, situated beside the River Ure at Skelton-on-Ure, near Ripon in North Yorkshire, England. It is a Grade I listed building, and contains a collection of furniture, painting, and precious artefacts. The south side of the grounds by the river has extensive herbaceous borders and woodland walks. Also Grade I listed are the Georgian stable block, leased as offices, and to the Church of Christ the Consoler. Newby Hall is open to the public from 21 March until 1 October. MAIL23961

A stately home in North Yorkshire is looking for someone to drive their very popular miniature railway. Newby Hall, near Ripon, has a narrow-gauge railway that boasts 1.2km of track through its stunning gardens along the River Ure which attracts around 50,000 passengers each year.

Whoever takes it on needs to be a good engineer but also good with customers. They will also be required to take care of the Tarantella water jets in the children’s play area.

But despite advertising for what has been described as “one of best jobs in Britain” there’s been a disappointing response to an advert for the role, which includes running a team of volunteers at the hall, which opens to the public between April and September.

Operations director Stuart Gill, said: "We work in the most beautiful surroundings, with an amazing team of volunteers and staff and very appreciative visitors.

"We've never had trouble filling the role in the past - all we need is for this to get to the attention of the right person with the right background skills."

