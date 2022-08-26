Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newby Hall in Ripon will host the Firework Champions event on August 27. The fifth installment of this year's competition will see a new 'Firework Champion' crowned.

Since being set up in 2002, Firework Champion has held huge events where pyrotechnics can show off their display skills, much to the delight of locals. On top of the incredible displays set to light up the Yorkshire sky this weekend, there will also be a drone light show.

The competition sees three teams - Dynamite Fireworks, Pyrotex Fireworx, and Phoenix Fireworks - compete to have the best fireworks display which is decided by onlookers who can vote via text.

Newby Hall is hosting a Firework Champions event this weekend

Mat Lawrence, managing director at event organiser MLE Pyrotechnics, said: “It’s an honour to return to Newby Hall for another year of our Firework Champions event. We’ve got a tonne of great entertainment in store thanks to our three competitors as well as a spectacular closing display from SmartPyro. It’s going to be a great day out for families."

There will also be a funfair, food stalls and music. Doors open at 4pm and the drone light show will begin at twilight. The main event starts at 9.30pm, with the closing display at 10.30pm.