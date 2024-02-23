Independent consultants carried out an investigation after a complaint about the behaviour of Jools Marley, clerk of Newby & Scalby town council.

It found evidence substantiated allegations of aggressive, bullying and/or intimidating behaviour that "resulted in the members (sic) of staff, crying, feeling distressed and fearful" and that the clerk was in breach of town council policies.

It recommended that formal disciplinary procedures begin.

Pictured: Newby and Scalby Town Council (from Google maps) and inset, from top: Coun Subash Sharma, who represents Newby on North Yorkshire Council, Coun Richard Thompson (chairman) and vice chairman Scalby ward Coun Derek Bastiman who is on North Yorkshire Council's Executive

Mrs Marley, who is clerk to four other parish councils, resigned on November 22, but returned to work around a month later, according to the council's former chairman Reg Towse. However the victim of the bullying is off sick.

A meeting on February 14 descended into chaos after members of the public tried to ask questions and police were called. Witnesses said the clerk had a mug in front of her with the words: Bad*** Clerk.

Mr Towse said the victim had been a "superb" member of staff who'd been instrumental in the success of a community hub, which had "saved many people from hardship." At a meeting in November he'd been the only councillor of five to not agree to make a settlement with the clerk as he believed the council should follow its disciplinary procedures. Mr Towse resigned. A disciplinary hearing scheduled for December 12 was cancelled. He has still not been told why: "They are saying everything is confidential and won't disclose anything whatsoever. We paid £2,500 for an independent investigation that everyone on the council agreed to. Why haven't we followed the recommendations?"

Stephen Barnes, who also resigned as a councillor over the matter, described the victim as "one of the world's nice people" and said the council's actions condoned bullying. Ex councillor, former Unite union rep, Deb Wiles said: "(The victim) did her job 110 per cent. She worked very hard and I don't think she has been treated very well.

"Despite me offering advice they have still not taken heed, they've ignored it and gone their own way."

Newby ward councillor Subash Sharma said last week’s meeting became "very rowdy", after the public forum was removed. "People started talking among themselves. The chairman banged his gavel, it made no impact and the councillors left and called the police."